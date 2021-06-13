One of Two Suspects Arrested in Austin Mass Shooting

(Newser) – One suspect is in custody after someone opened fire in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said. Per the Austin American-Statesman, the suspect is one of two suspects sought in the case. The Austin Police Department said in a news release that the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large. Most of the victims are believed to be innocent bystanders.

Authorities credited swift life-saving measures after no one was killed. Because of the chaos on the barricaded street, police drove six of the wounded to hospitals in their squad cars. Ambulances transported four people and the other four made their own way to hospitals, per the AP. Eleven victims were listed in stable condition, and two were listed as critical. The incident was one among a rash of mass shootings across three states that left at least 30 injured and at least two dead Saturday, stoking concerns that a spike in US gun violence could continue into summer as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize. (Read more coronavirus stories.)