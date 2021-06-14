Douglas John Kantor Dies Day After Austin Mass Shooting

(Newser) – One of the 14 people injured in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, early Saturday died on Sunday. Douglas John Kantor, 25, "suffered from the time of the injury until time of death, it was the most gruesome thing I could think to wish on someone," his brother tells KXAN. He was visiting the area from out of state, and had been planning to marry his high school sweetheart soon. A second person also suffered critical injuries, but there has been no update yet on their identity or condition.

story continues below

The shooting took place on a busy block of Sixth Street that CBS Austin refers to as the city's most popular entertainment district. The suspect in custody is a juvenile male, the Austin American-Statesman reports. A second male suspect is still at large, and his age is not clear. The motive is also not yet clear. (Read more Austin stories.)