(Newser) – A shooting in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, injured 13 people early Saturday, and police said the suspected shooter wasn't in custody. Two of the injured people were in critical condition, but as of a news conference at 4am local time, no one had died, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said, per the AP. Gunfire erupted just before 1:30am along Sixth Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic at the time of the shooting, Chacon said. It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Eleven of the injured people were taken to one local hospital, another person was taken to a different hospital, and the other person went to an urgent care facility with gunshot wounds, Chacon said. "Our officers responded very quickly," the interim chief said. "They were able to immediately begin lifesaving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets and applications of chest seals."

Chacon also said some officers transported patients to hospitals in their police cruisers due to the nature of the scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to those who were injured. Chacon said the description that police had of the suspect, believed to be a man, was "not very detailed." Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said, adding that anyone with information on the shooting should contact police. Meanwhile, police say a Friday night shooting in Savannah, Ga., has left one person dead and eight injured, including a toddler and a 13-year-old, both with non-life-threatening injuries, per CNN. Police, who are still gathering info, haven't yet released any info on suspects or a motive for the shooting in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood.