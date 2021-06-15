Tallest Single-Rail Coaster Is a Devilish 'Scream Machine'

(Newser) – Six Flags Great Adventure has a devilish desire to draw people out of their homes with what it claims is the fastest, tallest and longest single rail coaster in the world. The Jersey Devil Coaster, which opened at the New Jersey park on Sunday, immediately brings riders to the top of a 130-foot peak, where they can take in a view of the park and the surrounding countryside, only to send them speeding down a near-vertical, 87-degree drop. It's "a real doozy," per Forrest Brown at CNN. "Within seconds of the drop, you're already back up the next hill and being thrown into a mind-bending series of inversions, twists and more hills as the single track snakes in and out of itself." Up to 12 riders seated in single file hit a maximum speed of 58mph over 3,000 feet of track. They're also flipped upside down three times.

story continues below

Taylor Bybee of YouTube channel Coaster Studios—with allows you to experience the ride without ever leaving your house—tells CNN that the zero-gravity stall is outstanding. Jeremy Schneider at NJ.com agrees, calling it "perhaps my favorite part of the ride." He notes the whole ride is very smooth, though "the first few moments of falling were downright panic-inducing, even for a coaster head like myself." "You feel all alone on the ride with no one next to you," he adds. The coaster gets its name from local legend, which tells of a devil born to a woman on a stormy night in the Pine Barrens in 1735. "We'll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine," Great Adventure President John Winkler tells the Staten Island Advance. (Read more Six Flags stories.)