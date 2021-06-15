MacKenzie Scott Slams Wealth Gap, Donates Billions More

(Newser) – MacKenzie Scott just made a lot of people very happy. The billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Tuesday in a Medium post that she has given away another $2.7 billion to 286 organizations, per the AP. It's the third round of announcements Scott has made regarding her philanthropy, which values quick response and unrestricted donations that rival the largest of foundations. In 2020, she made two similar surprise announcements where she donated about $6 billion toward COVID relief, gender equity, historically Black colleges and universities, and other schools. In doing so, the philanthropist worth some $60 billion "likely set a record for the largest annual distribution by a living person," per Bloomberg.

Scott made clear in her announcement Tuesday that she is troubled by the increasing concentration of wealth among a small proportion of individuals. She said she worked with a team of researchers and philanthropy advisors "to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change." "In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others," she continued. The list of her recipients varied, from universities to refugee resettlement groups, to arts and culture organizations that have suffered from a drop in giving amid the pandemic. (Scott recently remarried.)