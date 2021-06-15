(Newser) – Actress Lisa Banes has died from the injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run collision in New York City earlier this month, reports People. The 65-year-old had been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury since June 4, when a motorized scooter struck her as she crossed a street on the Upper West Side, per the New York Post. Banes, a resident of Los Angeles, was visiting New York for the first time since the pandemic began and had been on her way to meet her wife—journalist Kathryn Kranhold—for dinner. Though she had a long career on Broadway, Banes might be best known for playing the mother of a missing woman in the Ben Affleck movie Gone Girl.

story continues below

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," her manager, David Williams, said in a statement to NBC News. The driver of the scooter never stopped after the accident, and no arrests have been made. Police say Banes had the right of way when she was struck because the scooter had run a red light. She also appeared in the movies A Cure for Wellness and Cocktail (as the older love interest of Tom Cruise), and her TV credits include Nashville, Six Feet Under, and Them. (Read more obituary stories.)