Jared Kushner Gets a Book Deal

(Newser) – Jared Kushner is the latest former member of the Trump administration to score a book deal. Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law is working on an as-yet-untitled memoir about his time in the Trump administration that is expected out early next year, the AP reports. It will be published by Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, which declares it will be "the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration—and the truth about what happened behind closed doors." Financial terms have not been released.

story continues below

The news comes amid a reckoning at publishing companies, with employees often up in arms when the company they work for decides to publish a book by a member of the Trump administration or another controversial figure on the right. The New York Times reports that All Seasons Press is a new publishing company launched by former Simon & Schuster and Hachette execs that says it is ready to welcome conservative authors who are being "attacked, bullied, banned from social media, and, in some cases, outright rejected by politically correct publishers." It has signed deals with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. (Read more Jared Kushner stories.)