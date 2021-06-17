TV Ghost Hunter Rids Himself of Manson Murder House

(Newser) – The home where Charles Manson's followers committed their last multiple murder has sold for well below the asking price after eight months on the market. The two-bedroom, two-bath home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood, where supermarket chain owner Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, who ran a clothing business, were brutally slain in 1969, has sold to an anonymous buyer for $1.875 million, per SFGate. Current owner Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures, paid slightly more, $1.889 million, to purchase the 1,600-square-foot home in 2019. The paranormal investigator had planned to shoot an investigation at the site—he filmed a 2018 documentary at a home he purchased in Gary, Indiana, where a woman claimed her family was possessed by a demon—but changed his mind "out of respect to the LaBianca family," per TMZ.

story continues below

Manson followers had murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others across town on the evening of Aug. 9, 1969. Manson was apparently upset with the response and drove around with his followers the next night to "show them how it's done," according to court testimony. He reportedly recognized the LaBianca home, having partied at a neighboring house in the previous year, per SFGate. The LaBiancas were stabbed more than 50 times, per TMZ. That history prompted Bagans to buy the 1920s home with several original features—whose address was changed from 3301 to 3311 Waverly Drive after the murders—but he didn't blatantly advertise it upon listing the house for $2.2 million in October. The listing simply described "breathtaking, unobstructed front and back views and an infamous history" that might appeal to "history buffs," per SFGate. (Read more Los Angeles stories.)