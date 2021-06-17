Trump Gave Fire and Fury Author 'Extraordinary Access' for New Book

(Newser) – The author of Fire and Fury, the bestseller from 2018 that helped launched the wave of inside accounts of the Trump White House, will have a last take coming out next month. Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency by Michael Wolff (a Newser co-founder) will be out July 27, publisher Henry Holt tells the AP. Trump, who condemned Fire and Fury and attempted to have its publication halted, is among those who spoke to Wolff for his new book, according to Holt. "In Landslide, Wolff closes the story of Trump's four years in office and his tumultuous last months at the helm of the country," the publisher announced, "based on Wolff's extraordinary access to White House aides and to the former President himself, yielding a wealth of new information and insights about what really happened inside the highest office in the land, and the world."

Fire and Fury was an immediate sensation and went on to sell more than 2 million copies. Critics questioned details of Wolff's reporting, but his underlying narrative of a chaotic White House and a volatile, easily distracted chief executive has held through numerous bestsellers which followed. Trump would deny Wolff's claims that he permitted him access to the White House and tweeted in 2018 that Fire and Fury was "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist." A Trump lawyer sent the publisher a cease-and-desist letter and threatened to sue for libel, a response which helped raise interest in the book. Wolff had far fewer sales, and less access, with 2019's Siege: Trump Under Fire. A memoir by Trump remains uncertain. He issued a statement last week saying he was "writing like crazy" and claimed, to much skepticism among publishers, that he had turned down two offers.