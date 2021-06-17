Gosar's Family Calls His Views on Jan. 6 'Despicable'

(Newser) – After Rep. Paul Gosar said a Capitol Police officer "executed" a rioter on Jan. 6 in the US Capitol, pushback came from close to home. Tim and David Gosar, brothers of the Arizona Republican, said Thursday he's essentially gone round the bend. For someone who "peddles in lies," they said, reality becomes elusive. Gosar has made false claims about the presidential election, including that ballots were stolen and voting machines were rigged, per CNN. "It's really hard to go back to the truth once you become a pathological liar like Paul has become," Tim Gosar said. The Gosars made their comments on CNN, Axios reports. The lawmaker, who voted against bestowing the Congressional Gold Medal to all law enforcement officers for their service that day, said this week that one of them was "lying in wait" to kill rioter Ashli Babbitt. "I'd like to thank Officer Fanone and the other Capitol Hill police officers for their bravery and heroism on that day," David Gosar said. The two apologized for their brother's "disgraceful behavior" on behalf of the "actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul."

Republican opposition to honoring the officers or investigate the riot has given Democrats a new angle, per Politico. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell brought up the GOP's longtime claim of respecting law enforcement after Rep. Andrew Clyde refused to shake Michael Fanone's hand in an elevator on Wednesday. Fanone received a concussion and had a heart attack while trying to push back the rioters Jan. 6; Clyde has compared the riot to a tourists' visit. Staying in former President Trump's good graces might be more important to Republicans, Swalwell suggested. "To honor Trump, @housegop will dishonor the police," he tweeted. Republicans said Democrats are just trying to divert attention from the "defund the police" cry. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney did not side with those members of her party. She helped Gosar with his gas mask as the rioters neared the House chamber, she tweeted. "It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us," she said. (Read more Paul Gosar stories.)