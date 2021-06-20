Angry Customer Pulls Gun on Police Chief's Daughter

(Newser) – A police chief had a fresh personal story to share with the crowd at a peace rally last week in Florida. Miami Gardens Chief Delma Noel-Prat said that the streets need to be taken back, WPLG reports. "Just today, I could've lost my daughter," she said. "Today she had a gun stuck in her face." Noel-Prat's daughter was working the drive-thru window at a Starbucks when a customer came back to the window, screaming, after realizing there was no cream cheese in his order. When the chief's 23-year-old daughter asked if he'd paid for cream cheese, he pulled out a gun, police said. Although the customer didn't point the gun at her, she feared being hurt if she didn't hand over cream cheese, per the AP.

story continues below

The customer drove away, but police arrested a 38-year-old man the next day after scouring security camera footage for a license plate number. He told police he didn't threaten anyone but pulled his gun out because it was falling out of his pocket. Charges against the customer include aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery, and he's detained on $10,000 bond. "Forget about the badge, forget about the title, that's my child," Noel-Pratt said later. "And I thought about, am I going to see her again? Is she OK? Of course, she was upset, she was crying, and so I had to go into mom mode." (Read more Starbucks stories.)