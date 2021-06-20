Run By Herschel Walker Could Test Trump

(Newser) – Wanting to bring down the Republican officeholders who wouldn't throw out Georgia's legitimate presidential election results to deliver him the state's electoral votes, former President Trump has promised to assemble a slate of his own candidates. One favorite appears to be former football star Herschel Walker, who backs Trump's election claims. He lives in Texas but played in Georgia. "He would be unstoppable," Trump has said, adding, "Run Herschel, run!" Walker dropped a hint last week that he will, tweeting a 21-second video in which he revs a sports car's engine and says, "I'm getting ready," the New York Times reports. As the camera shows the car's Georgia license plate, Walker adds, "And we can run with the big dogs." Not all Georgia Republicans are convinced a Walker Senate candidacy wouldn't backfire on Trump.

Walker's ex-wife said in seeking a protective order that he once put a gun to her temple. He's written about repeatedly playing Russian roulette. He's said that he has dissociative identity disorder, the newer name for multiple personality disorder, and that therapy has brought it under control. "I'd recommend that Mr. Walker influence politics through fundraising and donations, not as a candidate," said Leo Smith, a GOP consultant in Georgia. Some Republicans say that Trump's support and the candidate's name recognition could help Walker win the primary, but that the political novice might not fare well under the pressure of a general election campaign. A former ambassador appointed by Trump acknowledges, "I recognize fully the difficulties of brand-new people who run who've never run before." But he thinks Walker, who is Black, could appeal across racial and party lines. "He's got the demeanor to do it," Randy Evans said. (Read more Herschel Walker stories.)