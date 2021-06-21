(Newser) – The Touchstone Pistachio company of California reached out to police with an unusual plea: Somebody stole our nuts. Like, a lot of nuts. An audit turned up 42,000 pounds of missing pistachios, reports the Sacramento Bee. Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office have since arrested a California trucker and explained the alleged plot in a Facebook post. They say a tractor-trailer filled with pistachios was moved from one trucking lot to another nearby. From there, the nuts were being repackaged from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller parcels for resale, reports KGET.

The lot from which the nuts were originally moved is owned by Montemayor Trucking, and a 34-year-old man affiliated with that company, Alberto Montemayor, has been charged on suspicion of the theft. If convicted, he could face serious time, because detectives peg the value of the nuts at more than $100,000. They're apparently looking for accomplices, however, because the sheriff's department is asking the public to come forward with tips. (Read more weird crimes stories.)