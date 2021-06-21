Waitress Has Scary Encounter With Dine-and-Dashers

(Newser) – When a 20-year-old waitress in New Jersey saw one of her tables sneaking out without paying, she followed them out into the parking lot. Instead of seeing the customers come clean, she “somehow ends up inside the back of the SUV,” says Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik. "She believes she was pulled into the vehicle." The group of five people were apparently trying to leave without paying a $70 tab at a Nifty Fifty’s diner, NJ.com reports. Surveillance video shows the waitress running out to a white SUV in the parking lot. One person in the party runs away, but not the waitress, who disappears with the car.

After driving away, the car turns back, and the waitress was pushed out. She ran back to the diner to call the police—her phone wasn’t on her at the time. She had bruises and possibly a concussion, WPVI reports. She was treated and released at a local hospital. Police are still looking for the suspects, and they say running down a dine-and-dash is not the best way for servers to handle it. Instead, take down a license plate number and call police. (Read more weird crimes stories.)