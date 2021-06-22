 
X

T-Pain Says Usher Remarks Started Long Depression

'That's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me,' rapper says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 22, 2021 6:29 PM CDT

(Newser) – T-Pain says remarks from fellow rapper Usher ushered in years of pain. In the upcoming Netflix series This Is Pop, T-Pain says he fell into a four-year depression after Usher criticized his use of Autotune, saying he had "really f---ed up music for real singers," Entertainment Weekly reports. T-Pain popularized the use of the technology in hip-hop, starting with his 2005 hit "I'm Sprung," reports USA Today. He says Usher was a friend he respected and he initially thought the rapper was joking. "I'm like, 'But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it,'" T-Pain says. "I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me." (Read more T-Pain stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X