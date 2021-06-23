SCOTUS: Cheerleader's Profane Post Is Free Speech

(Newser) – The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a cheerleader suspended from her high school team for using a vulgar word on Snapchat, thereby extending its protection of student speech to social media, the Wall Street Journal reports. "F--- school f--- softball f--- cheer f--- everything," a 14-year-old Brandi Levy had written in a weekend post showing her and a friend giving the middle finger after she failed to make her school's varsity cheerleading team in May 2017. That meant the then-sophomore from Mahanoy City, Pa., would spend another year on the junior varsity team—but the cheer coach saw a screenshot of the post, and Levy was suspended for the year in retaliation, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. More:

The Mahanoy School District claimed the post violated school rules against foul language and unsportsmanlike conduct. Federal district and appeals courts found the move violated Levy's free speech rights, but offered contrasting reasons for the decisions.

story continues below