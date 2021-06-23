Michael B. Jordan Gets Schooled by Nicki Minaj

(Newser) – A month after Kendall Jenner got slammed for her "migrant chic" look in an ad for her 818 Tequila, there's another celeb with a booze-brand problem. Actor Michael B. Jordan says he'll be changing the name of his rum brand, J'Ouvert, which Nicki Minaj joined other social media users in (kindly, in her case) denouncing. The Trinidad native wrote on Instagram, "I'm sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive—but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper." Page Six reports J'Ouvert shares its name with a carnival celebrated in a number of Caribbean nations that has ties to slavery. Minaj's accompanying image was a comment from user "xaria_rae" sharing the history of the festival.

Xaria Rae wrote in part that it was originally a reenactment of an event where slaves were forced to harvest sugarcane even as the fields were burning. Masters mockingly played the role of slaves until after emancipation, when "the slaves mocked the masters mocking them." Jordan took to his Instagram stories with a response: "I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrated & shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations. We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of." (Read more Michael B. Jordan stories.)