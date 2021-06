Hiker Missing 8 Days Miraculously Found Alive

(Newser) –

It’s blazing hot in the Pacific Northwest right now—which means it’s unusually warm at higher elevations, too. That could have been what saved a hiker lost in the wild for eight days. Andrew Devers, 25, left on June 18 for a hike near North Bend, Washington, about an hour’s drive from Seattle. When he didn’t check in, search and rescue crews went looking for him near where his car was spotted at a local campground. He was gone long enough that the search was suspended a few days ago, the Seattle Times reports.