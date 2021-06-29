Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney's Conservatorship

(Newser) – Jamie Lynn Spears made it clear she supports her big sister in however she wants to move forward with her life—including ending the conservatorship she's been under for 13 years. In a video posted to her Instagram stories Monday, the younger Spears, 30, said that she feels comfortable speaking out on the issue now that Britney Spears herself has spoken out, making it clear she wants to be in charge of her own life again. "I'm so proud of her for using her voice," Jamie Lynn said. She also seemed to speak directly to anyone who might have criticized her for not speaking out publicly earlier, perhaps using the popular #FreeBritney hashtag, CNN reports. "Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to—with a hashtag on a public platform—but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," Jamie Lynn said.

Iggy Azalea also recently responded to some backlash she was getting regarding Britney, telling fans who accused her of not speaking up for the pop star after the two recorded "Pretty Girls" together in 2015 that they were dead wrong, E! reports. Around the time they worked on the song, Iggy tweeted, "I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater." She also clarified that she couldn't say much because she had signed a non-disclosure agreement, but that she is in Spears' corner. "I am actually here to support someone in a way that's helpful and also mindful," Iggy explained. "Britney has said in her own words, she's embarrassed to even share this with the world." Christina Aguilera also spoke up for her former Mickey Mouse Club castmate Monday, People reports. In a Twitter thread, Aguilera said "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."