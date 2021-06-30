Man Charged With Shooting Ex-Wife While 4 Kids Slept

(Newser) – A Texas man scheduled to attend a child-custody hearing within hours allegedly broke into his ex-wife's home and shot her four times Monday while their four children slept inside. Aaron Wright appeared Tuesday before a judge in Harris County, who described an elaborate plan that allegedly began with Wright cutting power to the house in Tomball from an unlocked power box at 3am so as to disable the alarm system. The judge said Wright then broke into the home through a back window before shooting Andrea Wright four times. The couple's four children, aged 7, 9, 11, and 13, were asleep in the home at the time, per Fox News. Two of the children then ran to a neighbor's house, per KPRC. Andrea Wright survived the shooting, but has "a long, painful road to recovery," according to a GoFundMe page. She's already undergone at least one surgery, per KTRK.

Police say surveillance video shows Wright and an unidentified person, believed to be his girlfriend, approaching the home at 3:08am, then fleeing minutes later. Arrested Monday, Wright was booked on charges of aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon and burglary with intent to commit another felony. His bond was set at $175,000 before he was released Tuesday with orders to stay 200 feet away from his ex-wife's home. He then told KTRK, "I didn't open fire. I would never do anything around my kids, and I would never do anything like that, ever." Deputy Investigator John Mook describes a "contentious divorce," adding Wright had threatened his ex-wife's boyfriend "multiple times," per KTRK. The outlet notes Andrea Wright was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband last February "but a judge denied her attempt to extend it in November." (Read more shooting stories.)