Report: Former SNL Star Kicked Off Flight After Mask Dispute

(Newser) – Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Kattan was ordered off an American Airlines flight after refusing to wear his mask properly, sources tell TMZ. Witnesses say Kattan was stumbling and seemed ill as he boarded the Dallas/Fort Worth to LAX flight Monday. Other passengers in first class alerted flight attendants, who told him to put on a mask, the sources say. The witnesses say Kattan put one on, but didn't cover his nose and refused repeated requests to pull it up.

story continues below

He allegedly pleaded with flight attendants not to kick him off the flight but finally left when they warned him their next move would be to call the police, the sources say. Airlines and flight attendant unions have complained about a steep rise in unruly passenger behavior, much of it related to masks, and have asked the FAA to introduce stiffer penalties, CNBC reports. (Read more Chris Kattan stories.)