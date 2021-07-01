Judge Denies Britney Spears' November Request

(Newser) – Britney Spears' November request to have her father removed as conservator has officially been denied by a judge, but it's important to note that this has nothing to do with Spears' recent bombshell testimony asking for the "abusive" conservatorship to end. Rather, as Variety and CNN explain, this move dates back to last year's request to appoint Bessemer Trust as co-conservator and suspend Jamie Spears from his role. At the time, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny did make the appointment, but declined to suspend Britney's father, and the Wednesday court filing simply reiterates all that: "The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," it reads.

story continues below

Penny cannot make a decision on Spears' request to end the conservatorship until the singer formally files a petition to do so. Meanwhile, Jodi Montgomery, who took over as Britney's personal conservator in 2019 (Jamie Spears remains the conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate), hit back Wednesday at Jamie Spears after he claimed it was actually Montgomery who was responsible for Britney's suffering, People reports. In her statement, Montgomery said "it is her sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated," and that she plans to present "a comprehensive Care Plan to the Court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney." As for Britney, currently vacationing in Maui, she blasted paparazzi on Instagram for distorting pictures of her in a bikini. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)