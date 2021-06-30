Britney Spears' Father Calls for Investigation

(Newser) – Britney Spears denounced her father when she spoke out against her "abusive" conservatorship arrangement at a hearing last week—but he says he hasn't been in charge of her personal affairs since September 2019 and wants her claims to be investigated. Lawyers for Jamie Spears filed documents Tuesday saying he is "concerned about the care and welfare" of his daughter and wants the court to determine whether her claims are accurate and what "corrective actions, if any," should be taken, the New York Times reports. Under an arrangement in place since 2008, Spears still oversees his daughter's finances, but court papers state that personal conservator Jodi Montgomery took charge of her personal care and medical treatment in 2019, reports Rolling Stone.

Last week, the singer alleged that she had been forced to perform against her will and had been prevented from having her IUD removed so that she could have a baby. "Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’s personal care or medical or reproductive issues," lawyers wrote in Tuesday's filing, per the Times. "Mr. Spears is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her." The lawyers also raised questions about Samuel Ingham III, the singer's court-appointed lawyer since 2008. They noted that a petition to appoint Montgomery as permanent personal conservator was signed by Ingham but "neither signed nor verified" by the singer; it's not clear whether she was aware of the move. (Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out to support her sister Monday.)