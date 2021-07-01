(Newser) – A Texas inmate was executed Wednesday evening for an attack that killed his pregnant wife, 5-year-old daughter, and father-in-law more than a decade ago. John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings, per the AP. Authorities say Hummel stabbed his wife, Joy Hummel, more than 30 times, then used a baseball bat to beat to death his daughter, Jodi Hummel, and his 57-year-old father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, who used a wheelchair. He then set their home on fire in Kennedale, a Fort Worth suburb. Hummel, strapped to the death chamber gurney, said a brief prayer that ended with him saying he would "be with Jesus" when he wakes. "I truly regret killing my family," he said, then thanked friends for their prayers and support. "I love each and every one of you."

"It was too easy," Cecil Bedford, whose brother was among those killed, said after watching Hummel die. "It was like going to sleep." He said a punishment more severe would have been more appropriate. "A rope, a guillotine, a firing squad. There's all kinds of good stuff to kill people. They should get what they deserve. An eye for an eye. I'm sorry. I'm old school." Prosecutors say Hummel killed his family because he wanted to run off with a woman he met at a convenience store. After the fire, Hummel fled to Oceanside, Calif., near San Diego, but he was later arrested. Investigators say he confessed to the killings. Hummel, 45, had worked as a hospital security guard. He was the second inmate executed this year in Texas and the fifth in the US.