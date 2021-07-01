 
Statue of Diana Unveiled on Her 60th Birthday

Princess William and Harry reunite to do the honors at Kensington Palace
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2021 11:19 AM CDT

(Newser) – Princess Diana would have celebrated a milestone birthday Thursday, and her two sons reunited to mark the occasion. Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace amid what People characterizes as a "warm reunion." The statue features Diana with three children, symbolizing her work on behalf of children around the world. The royal brothers have had a rocky relationship of late after Harry moved to the US and gave up his royal duties, but the BBC notes they were "laughing and talking animatedly" at the low-key unveiling.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character—qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," say the princes in a joint statement. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy." Among those present at Thursday's ceremony were Diana's two sisters and a brother. (Read more Princess Diana stories.)

