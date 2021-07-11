Two Attacked By Rabid Fox at Virginia Theme Park

(Newser) – Last week, two people were attacked by a rabid fox at a Virginia theme park. The fox was found quickly, and died not long after it was captured, per the Daily Press. The local health district advised that rabies is preventable and treatable and recommended people vaccinate their pets and not approach wildlife, but did not comment on the condition of the victims, a man and boy, per WTKR.

story continues below

It’s not the first time someone has had a shocking close encounter with an animal at the Busch Gardens theme park in Williamsburg, Virginia. It’s the park where Fabio was photographed with blood on his face after running afoul of a goose on the Apollo’s Chariot roller coaster back in 1999, according to the Daily Press. And it’s not the first time the theme park has been in the news this summer—less than a month ago, the Griffon roller coaster stopped, and 28 people were evacuated. (Read more weird news stories.)