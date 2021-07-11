Woman Looking to Adopt Pet Finds Her Own Lost Dog

(Newser) – When Kovu disappeared, Aisha Nieves was heartbroken. Her dog had been her constant companion for years, and her best friend. Until one day she came home from work to find Kovu gone, having escaped from a hole in her fence caused by a car driving through it, CNN reports. She searched high and low in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where the pair lived. Kovu had turned up at the Lehigh County Humane Society, but had already been adopted out to another family. After two years, Nieves’ heart was ready to love another dog.

She checked the humane society again, scrolling through pictures of pups available for adoption. And she found Kovu—again. She recognized a small scar over his right eye and was sure it was him, WFMZ reports. She called the humane society, paid an adoption fee, and steeled herself; she was afraid her beloved pet wouldn't remember her. But he did. When the pair saw each other, Kovu immediately reacted. "Soon as he started coming, he started squealing and screaming and yelling and jumping on me kissing," Nieves said. "I love him so much."