(Newser) – Former President Trump is in lots of headlines Tuesday, in part because of advance looks at two upcoming books. One is Landslide, the latest from Michael Wolff (a Newser co-founder). The other is I Alone Can Fix It from Washington Post reporters Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker. Coverage:



In Landslide, one part getting attention comes via excerpts published by Axios in which Trump rails against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. "In retrospect, he just hasn't had the courage you need to be a great justice," says Trump of his nominee. "I'm basing this on more than just the election." As Axios notes, that Kavanaugh didn't vote to overturn the election must have been a "betrayal of the highest order" to Trump, who's big on loyalty.

"Where would he be without me?" Trump asks in the book, a reference to his sticking by Kavanaugh during the latter's confirmation controversy. "I saved his life. He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him."

story continues below