Entire Nuclear Family Charged With Participating in Capitol Riot

(Newser) – Relatives have been charged with participating in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol before, but this is the biggest family unit yet: Five members of a Texas nuclear family were arrested Tuesday. Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn each face four federal charges, News Channel 10 reports: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. An unidentified minor child was also allegedly brought into the building by the family; that person was not charged, ABC News reports.

A tipster alerted authorities that Kristi Munn posted on social media about having been at the Capitol that day; authorities then combed through the family members' social media posts to gain information. Tom Munn, for example, allegedly posted, "The only damage to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control ... they were ANGRY!!!" (Read more Capitol riot stories.)