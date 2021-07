(Newser) – After the racist abuse hurled at three Black players on England's soccer team after it lost the European championship, a petition has been launched to permanently ban racists from the sport's matches. The petition, which has so far been signed by nearly a million people, calls "for the Football Association and the government to work together now to ban all those who have carried out racist abuse, online or offline, from all football matches in England for life."

Three female fans started the petition, and they tell the Guardian they've felt unwelcome at matches due to their race and gender, with one saying she's even asked in the past to be moved to the opposition side rather than continue sitting with fellow England fans. Meanwhile, CNBC reports Facebook and Twitter have come under fire for not doing more to crack down on the racist abuse being shared on social media. (Read more uplifting news stories.)