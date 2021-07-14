Zsa Zsa Gabor's Ashes Fly First Class to Budapest

(Newser) – Nearly five years after she died at age 99, Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes have been interred in her native Hungary. A quarter of her remains are still in Los Angeles, where she enjoyed a career in showbiz—and became an icon for her glamourous, high-society life of luxury, the BBC reports. Gabor was born in Budapest, and was crowned Miss Hungary before she moved to the US. Her ninth and final husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, traveled with her ashes to the Budapest cemetery where she was laid to rest. He says, per the Guardian, that it was a "first class" trip for her remains, complete with champagne and caviar. (Read more Zsa Zsa Gabor stories.)