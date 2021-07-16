Stocks Are Down Across the Board on Uneven Data

(Newser) – Stocks ended a wobbly week broadly lower Friday, with a good part of the loss attributable to weakness in big technology companies like Apple and Amazon. The Dow fell 299.17 points, or 0.9%, to 34,687.85; the S&P 500 dropped 32.87 points, or 0.8%, to 4,327.16; and the Nasdaq slid 115.90 points, or 0.8%, to 14,427.24, the AP reports. All three were down for the week, as well, per the Wall Street Journal. For the S&P, it was the first weekly loss after posting gains for three straight weeks.

story continues below

Investors were dealing with mixed data about the economy, and inflation was a factor after a concerning report Tuesday. But major indexes still are up close to records. "I kind of think of it as short-term quiet and long-term uncertainty," one analyst said, per the Journal. Small-company stocks continued to badly lag the rest of the market, a signal that investors could be becoming more concerned about how strongly the economy will keep growing in coming months.