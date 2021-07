(Newser) – Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotten her second 12-hour Twitter suspension of the year after tweets spreading vaccine misinformation. Two of her tweets have been labeled "misleading" by the social media company recently, CNN reports. One of the tweets had to do with her belief that COVID-19 vaccines should not be required, and in the other, she claimed the coronavirus is not dangerous unless you're over 65 or obese, the BBC reports. After three 12-hour suspension, a fourth violation of Twitter's terms results in a weeklong suspension, and a fifth results in a permanent ban. Her earlier suspension had to do with misinformation about the Georgia Senate race. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)