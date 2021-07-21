Team USA Hit With Another COVID Case

(Newser) – Team USA has suffered another COVID case, this time in a player who was slated to compete in just days. Per NBC News' reporting, beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb has tested positive and could soon be headed back to Hawaii. USA Volleyball said only this: "The health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that a member of Team USA tested positive upon their arrival into Japan." Crabb, along with teammate Jake Gibb, had been slated to play an Italian pair in a preliminary match on Sunday. It's thought Tri Bourne will take his spot.

NBC4 News quotes Trevor Crabb, himself a beach volleyball pro, as saying the situation is "terrible" and his brother is "fine and healthy and should be allowed to play in my personal opinion." News of Crabb's positive test follows that of Kara Eaker, a US Women’s Gymnastics team alternate. US athletes Coco Gauff and Katie Lou Samuelson have also tested positive, reports CNN. The AP reports the current No. 1 women's skeet shooter in the world has also tested positive and will not represent Britain in the Olympics. "There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now," says Amber Hill. "I don't have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the government guidance." Her slot will not be filled. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)