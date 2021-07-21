Winkler Not Amused by Baio's COVID Tweet

(Newser) – The man who played the Fonz was not cool with a tweet this week from the man who played on-screen cousin Chachi. After Scott Baio shared an image mocking Texas lawmakers who tested positive for COVID after leaving the state to block a bill restricting voting, Henry Winkler tweeted, "I missed it ..WHY IS THIS Funny??" He added: "Our country is in danger ...at risk. IF for NOBODY else please get vaccinated for yourself." The image Baio shared depicted the Democratic lawmakers with gigantic COVID viruses for heads. They were criticized by Republicans for not wearing masks on the private charter flight, though federal law does not require masks on such flights and the lawmakers were fully vaccinated.

story continues below

Baio fired back at his former Happy Days co-star, the New York Daily News reports. "These grandstanding politicians flouted the rules, and now 5 have COVID. That’s not funny at all, but it is ironic. What’s your point?" Baio, an outspoken Trump supporter, previously criticized Winkler and other former co-stars for reuniting for a Democratic fundraiser last year. When another Twitter user asked if they were still friends, Baio said, "Yes, of course we are. Live and let live." (In May, Baio described Costco's mask rule as a MANDATE FROM THE DICTATORS!)