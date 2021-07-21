Talk Show Host Wins Fight for Spot on Recall Ballot

(Newser) – With only hours to go before the list of candidates in California's recall election to decide the governorship was to become final, a judge decided it should include talk show host Larry Elder. The secretary of state had said Elder didn't meet the requirement to submit tax returns because of the redactions they contained. Elder complained and took the issue to court. On Wednesday, Politico reports, a judge in Sacramento sided with the Republican candidate. In fact, Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl said, "I don't find that Mr. Elder was required to file tax returns at all." Elder proclaimed victory, per the Los Angeles Times, saying, "We fought the shenanigans of Sacramento’s politicians and we won."

Also Wednesday, Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, lost his effort to be listed on the ballot as "retired San Diego Mayor." The secretary of state's office said that, because Faulconer is still working, though in other jobs, "retired" is disallowed. Judge Shellyanne Chang agreed with Democrats in rejected the request. A spokesman for Faulconer said Democrats "injected partisanship into this proceeding," showing their fear that he'll win. "This decision defies common sense," the spokesman said. The election is scheduled for Sept. 14. Voters will decide first whether to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom. If they decide to replace him, they'll have 43 candidates to choose from. (Read more recall election stories.)