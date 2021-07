This July 2021 photo issued by Kensington Palace on Wednesday July 21, 2021, shows Prince George whose eighth birthday is on Thursday July 22, 2021, in Norfolk, England. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)

This July 2021 photo issued by Kensington Palace on Wednesday July 21, 2021, shows Prince George whose eighth birthday is on Thursday July 22, 2021, in Norfolk, England. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)