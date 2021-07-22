Biden, at CNN Town Hall, Talks Filibuster, Vaccines

(Newser) – President Biden on Wednesday night appeared at a CNN-hosted town hall in front of a vaccinated audience in Ohio, and admitted that he sometimes feels self-conscious in his new role. "The first time I walked down the stairs and they played Hail to the Chief I said, 'Where is he?'" Biden said, per the BBC. "You feel a little self-conscious, but I am not self-conscious about the power that comes with the office." The New York Post reports the auditorium was "half-empty," and notes it's not clear whether that was due to coronavirus concerns or something else. A CNN rep calls the audience size typical for one of the network's town halls. More from the event, at which Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated, saying the COVID-19 pandemic is over for those who are:

Labor shortage: Asked by a restauranteur how the federal government will assist with industries struggling to find workers, Biden replied, "I think it really is a matter of people deciding now that they have opportunities to do other things. And there is a shortage of employees, people are looking to make more money and ... to bargain. And so I think your business and the tourist business is really going to be in a bind for a little while."

story continues below