Kate Beckinsale, Daughter See Each Other for First Time in 2 Years

(Newser) – Kate Beckinsale hadn't seen her daughter since before the COVID-19 pandemic started—but the 47-year-old actress and Lily Mo Sheen, her 22-year-old daughter with ex Michael Sheen, were finally able to reunite Friday. They were pictured at New York's JFK International Airport, People reports. "Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought. It’s ridiculous," Beckinsale had said last week on Live With Kelly and Ryan, per USA Today.

In addition to COVID, she noted, there was the fact that she was working on a locked-down shoot in Canada that her only child couldn't visit. She noted they were grateful for the ability to video chat each other, but were worried they might not recognize each other at their reunion. "My daughter's 22 and looks 8. So she's like, 'I'm just worried that you're going to think I look old,'" Beckinsale said. "I'm like, 'I'm going to look old!'" (Read more Kate Beckinsale stories.)