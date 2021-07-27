Politics / Capitol riot McCarthy Slams 'Pelosi Republicans' Special House panel on Capitol attack begins its work Tuesday morning By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 27, 2021 6:55 AM CDT Copied Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (Newser) – After much political drama, and an unresolved stalemate, a special House panel created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol begins its work Tuesday morning. Details: When: The first hearing begins at 9:30am, per CBS News, and will be widely streamed, including on CSPAN. The panel is officially called the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. The scope: Unlike an earlier Senate investigation, this inquiry will go beyond security failures on Jan. 6, reports the Wall Street Journal. It will look into whether individuals, including former President Trump, contributed to the riot. "Anybody who had a conversation with the White House and officials in the White House while the invasion of the Capitol was going on is directly in the investigative sights of the committee," says Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson. It's possible Trump himself will be subpoenaed. story continues below Sniping: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who has boycotted appointing anyone to the panel, called the only two GOP members who are participating—Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger—"Pelosi Republicans" on Monday, reports Fox News. Kinzinger shot back: “I’m a Republican. Kevin McCarthy is technically my Republican leader. And to call, you know, members of Congress by childish names like Donald Trump used to do, I guess it’s just kind of par [for the course].” Cheney's role: Cheney will give an opening statement, a sign of how Democrats are attempting to elevate her role on the panel, per the Hill. She is essentially functioning as the ranking Republican since McCarthy opted out of naming anyone. Testimony: The panel will hear from four officers on Tuesday, two from the DC police force and two from the Capitol Police. All four have previously spoken of the physical and verbal abuse they endured on Jan. 6, reports the AP. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)