John Stamos Finally Tells Story of Sinatra Kidnapping

(Newser) – In 1963, Barry Keenan was a young man who wanted to be big news. He heard God’s voice on the radio telling him that kidnapping singer Frank Sinatra's son would be his ticket to the top. "And the radio wasn't even on," actor John Stamos said. Stamos narrates a podcast about the infamous kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr. that debuted Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reports. Keenan's mental health is just one part of the twisting tale, which Stamos had long wanted to tell. The actor-musician's route to this point is a story in itself. Here's what happened:

Keenan was a student at UCLA in 1963 who'd gone to grade school with Frank Sinatra Jr.'s sister Nancy. An auto accident left him in chronic pain, addicted to pain killers, and broke, per Esquire. He decided ransom would be the windfall he needed.

The singer was chosen as a victim because Keenan said he knew him to be tough; Sinatra had long been suspected of involvement in organized crime. "It wouldn't be morally wrong to put him through a few hours of grief worrying about his son," Keenan once said, per the Washington Post.

story continues below