(Newser) – Kids in Denmark grew up watching him. Now, a young YouTube star is dead, following a tragic accident in the Italian Alps, where he was filming a new video for his channel. Italian broadcaster Rai reports that 22-year-old Albert Dyrlund was shooting footage on Mount Seceda in Val Gardena on Wednesday when he fell from the mountain per Newsweek. His mother, Vibe Jorger Jensen, tells local media outlet TV 2 that her son plummeted more than 650 feet. A helicopter was dispatched to the mountainside to try to save Dyrlund, but it was too late; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the fatal fall to local media.

story continues below

"We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know," Jensen says. Fellow YouTubers and fans of Dyrlund—who was known online for his music videos and comedy sketches, with a following of more than 173,000 YouTube subscribers at the time of his death—have been devastated to hear the news, per People. "I'm completely out of it," wrote Danish You Tube star Rasmus Brohave on Twitter. "I am ready to cry and empty of words. I can not understand it." And from a fan: "Rip Albert Dyrlund a legend saved my childhood." Insider notes other recent deaths of social media royalty, including a 23-year-old Chinese influencer who died earlier this month after falling from a crane while trying to create a video of herself. (Read more YouTube stories.)