Paris Hilton Blames Pregnancy Rumors on Bra

(Newser) – Paris Hilton says she woke up Tuesday to thousands of messages of congratulations after reports in Page Six and elsewhere that she was pregnant. "Yes, I am pregnant with triplets ... I am so excited for motherhood," she said in her This Is Paris podcast, per People, before coming out with the truth. "Actually, I'm just kidding," she said. "I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly." She said she is looking forward to having her first child, but it won't happen until at least 2022.

The businesswoman, singer, and actress, who got engaged to venture capitalist and author Carter Reum earlier this year, said she didn't know how the pregnancy rumor got started, but it may have been when she wore a push-up bra from her new Paris Hilton lingerie collection to a restaurant last week. "Photos were taken, they put them out, and now you have a very reliable source," she joked. Hilton and Reum are both 40 and she disclosed earlier this year that she had started IVF treatment, TMZ reports. (Read more Paris Hilton stories.)