Mask Policy Updated at Disney World, Disneyland

(Newser) – Masks are back at Walt Disney World and Disneyland—indoors, at least. As COVID-19 cases surge in Florida, the Orlando theme park will require masks on all visitors ages 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status, when indoors or on Disney transportation. The policy takes effect Friday, WESH reports. Orange County, where the resort is located, on Tuesday saw its highest number of daily new cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and the mayor recently started recommending everyone wear masks indoors whether vaccinated or not.

The same goes for California's Disneyland resort, also starting Friday, WDW Info reports. Disneyland is also located in Orange County—the California version—which is also experiencing an increase in coronavirus infections thanks to the delta variant. Between Thursday and Friday of last week, daily new cases rose from 304 to 431, Spectrum News reports. By Wednesday, they had reached 532. California is recommending masks be worn in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status, the Orange County Register reports.