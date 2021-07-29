Finally, Fans Get an Update on Bob Odenkirk

(Newser) – Bob Odenkirk is still hospitalized after collapsing on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul Tuesday, but the actor is in stable condition and recovering, according to a Wednesday statement from his reps. Odenkirk experienced a “heart related incident," the statement says, per the AP. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

The 58-year-old's oldest child, Nate, had tweeted earlier Wednesday, “He's going to be OK.” The show, a spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad, is filming its sixth and final season, scheduled to air on AMC next year. Current and former co-stars including Michael McKean, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul had sent well wishes via social media, and they weren't the only ones. Vanity Fair reports that basically "the whole world" was sending the actor love, and in the hours after the initial news of his collapse broke, social media was full of fans demanding updates. The relief on Twitter at hearing the good news Wednesday was palpable.