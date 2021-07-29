What Both Sides Get Wrong About the Capitol Riot

(Newser) – The harrowing testimony of four officers on duty during the Capitol riot has prompted the conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal to weigh in, and the editorial has plenty of criticism for both Democrats and Republicans. It blasts two "false narratives" that have emerged, one pushed by each side.

Republicans: They seem willing to downplay the riot and instead focus on the narrow issue of why security was so bad. For example, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik said this: "The American people deserve to know the truth: that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6." The editors note the security question is valid and needs to be explored, but that it's ridiculous to ignore the rest: "The GOP would be better off ceding weak ground by admitting that the election wasn't stolen and Mr. Trump was wrong."

