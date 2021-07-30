'Jet Pack Man' May Have Resurfaced Near LAX

(Newser) – "Use caution, the jet man is back," an air traffic controller at Los Angeles International Airport warned pilots in a recording obtained by CNN after a possible appearance of the mysterious figure first sighted near the airport last fall. The FAA says the pilot of a cargo Boeing 747 reported "an object that might have resembled a jet pack" near its right wing at around 5,000 feet Wednesday evening, reports NBC Los Angeles. The possible sighting was around 15 miles from the airport, though the FAA says no unusual objects appeared on radar around LAX at the time.

"Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity," an FAA spokesperson tells ABC. "SkyWest 3626, did you see the UFO?" an air traffic controller asked in one transmission, per CNN. "We were looking but we did not see Iron Man," the pilot said. This is believed to be the first possible sighting since December, when witnesses saw a mysterious flying object near Torrance's airport. A company in California makes jet packs that can go as high as 15,000 feet, but they are not on sale to the general public and the company's founder doubts somebody could take off and land in one unnoticed. (Read more LAX stories.)