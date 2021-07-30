(Newser) – Mike Lindell says he has proof the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump in 2020, and next month he's set to livestream a cyber symposium that will allegedly present said proof. It's his commercial promoting the event, however, that's at the center of a dispute with Fox News, and now the MyPillow CEO says he's going to pull his ads from the network because of it, "immediately and indefinitely," per Insider. Lindell says that although the commercial itself doesn't mention election fraud, it was rejected by Fox. MyPillow has heavily advertised on the network, spending $50 million last year and $19 million thus far in 2021, reports the Wall Street Journal. "Shame on you Fox!" Lindell wrote in a Thursday Facebook post, before directing people to his "free speech" social media platform, Frank.

In a statement, the network calls Lindell's decision "unfortunate ... given the level of success he's experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network," per the Journal. Fox didn't confirm that it blocked Lindell's ad. Brian Stelter echoes Fox's sentiment, writing for CNN that Lindell is "a household name in large part thanks to his omnipresent ads on Fox." It's also not guaranteed that Lindell will actually pull the ads—Stelter seems to think that might be a bluff, wondering if Lindell "needs Fox more than Fox needs him, since he relies on direct response ads to sell sheets and pillows, and Fox is such a dominant force among Republicans." "In other words," according to Stelter, "won't he come right back to Fox when his pillows and towels stop selling?" (Read more Mike Lindell stories.)