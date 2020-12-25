Once Again, a Possible Jetpack Sighting 3K Feet Up

(Newser) – For the third time since late August, Los Angeles has had an apparent jetpack sighting. This time, the witnesses were aboard an instructional flight out of Torrance's airport Monday when they saw what appeared to be an object flying off Palos Verdes Peninsula, the Los Angeles Times reports. Sling Flight Academy posted video of the incident, which took place at 3,000 feet, on social media, CBS 2 reports. The academy's Instagram post notes that the object "could also be a drone or some other object. If it is a ‘guy in a jet pack’ then it remains to be seen whether it is a legal test flight (jet packs are real - there is a manufacturer near Los Angeles)." The FBI is examining the first two sightings, from Aug. 30 and Oct. 14, and the FAA says it has so far "been unable to validate the reports," so the sightings remain a mystery. (Read more strange stuff stories.)