Michigan Man Rushes Into Burning House to Save Babies

(Newser) – A Michigan dad didn’t hesitate to run into a burning house, and that saved his daughters’ lives. Ray Lucas came home from running a quick errand with his partner, Shi’Ann Brown, to find his house on fire and his mother and niece panicking at the front door, People reports. “I just knew I had to get my babies out,” he told Fox 2 Detroit. So Lucas ran into the house to find his 18-month-old twin girls, who were in their cribs in a room so full of smoke he had to find them by feel and by memory. Lucas’ niece went back into the house to retrieve a phone, but the fire worsened quickly. Lucas went back into the house for her, but couldn’t find her. She had to jump out of a second-floor window.

Lucas, who had already rescued his daughters, was able to catch her. The twins, Milan and Malaysia, suffered burns, and Milan was treated for smoke inhalation, too. They’re both out of the hospital, now, after five days in the ICU, CNN reports. Lucas was temporarily blinded and suffered second- and third-degree burns, spending time in the ICU, too. The local fire department hasn’t found the cause of the fire yet, but the house is a total loss, and so are all of their possessions. The family is facing medical bills, and Lucas is unable to work, but a GoFundMe set up by his aunt has raised more than $350,000, blowing away the initial $40,000 goal. (Read more uplifting news stories.)